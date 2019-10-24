UrduPoint.com
Encroachments Removed From Various Parts At Mardan

24th October 2019

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :The district administration has launched an anti-encroachment drive, removing structures at different parts of bazaar here on Thursday.

Launching the drive on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Abid Wazir, Additional Assistant Commissioner Ahad Yousuf along with TMA staff removed encroachments from footpaths and arrested dozens of shopkeepers illegally occupying spaces.

The AAC added the operation had been launched on the directives of the deputy commissioner following public complaints and media reports in this respect.

He said the drive would continue indiscriminately to ensure smooth flow of vehicular traffic in the city and create convenience for people who visited bazaars for shopping.

More Stories From Pakistan

