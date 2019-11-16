Encroachments removed from vegetable market in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :The district administration, during anti-encroachment campaign, removed all type of temporary and cemented constructions at vegetable market Ghulam Muhammad Abad on Saturday.

The operation was supervised by Assistant Commissioner (city) Zoha Shakir.

The AC said that anti-encroachment operation was being launched in line with the instructions of Punjab government.

She said that legal action would be taken against violaters without discrimination.