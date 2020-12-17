UrduPoint.com
Encroachments Removed, Illegal Constructions Demolished

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 06:40 PM

Encroachments removed, illegal constructions demolished

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :District administration removed encroachments and demolished various illegal constructions during a special operation launched by anti-encroachment squad at Sanglanwala Chowk and Kabirwala here on Thursday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, the anti-encroachment squad led by Assistant Commissioner Bukhtiar Ismail and Chief Officer Iftekhar Bungash launched a special operation and removed encroachments and demolished various illegal constructions.

The squad removed illegal stalls of shoes at roadside with covered the road areas and creating hurdles in uninterrupted traffic flow.

The AC Bukhtiar Ismail warned shopkeepers to not allow anyone to setup stalls outside their shops otherwise action would also be taken against them.

