Encroachments Removed, Illegal Shops Sealed In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Wed 05th February 2020 | 02:54 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has removed encroachments and sealed illegal shops in various parts of city here during past 12 hours.

FDA spokesman told APP here Wednesday that after receiving complaints, FDA team under supervision of Estate Officer Imtiaz Goraya took action against encroachers and removed encroachments from Katchi Abadis Nasir Abad and Christian Town Eidgah Road here.

The team also sealed illegal shops in Iron Market D-Type Colony and Ahmad Nagar Chak No.225-RB.

More Stories From Pakistan

