Encroachments removed in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :The district administration carried out an anti-encroachment operation and demolished various illegal structures in various parts of the provincial capital, on Saturday.

The anti-encroachment squad removed encroachment material from Bashrat Road, Iftikhar Park, Collage Road and razed around 74 sheds and makeshift shops during a day-long operation in tehsil Shalimar.

The anti-encroachment squad also imposed fine on various shopkeepers. The squad cleared structures, sheds, grills, billboards, hoardings along various roads and confiscated the belongings of the encroachers.