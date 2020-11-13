UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Encroachments Removed In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 03:10 PM

Encroachments removed in faisalabad

An anti-encroachment operation in residential colonies and commercial markets is in full swing by the Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :An anti-encroachment operation in residential colonies and commercial markets is in full swing by the Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA).

A team removed removed encroachments from 60-Feet Bazaar in Sir Syed Town on Friday.

According to the FDA sources, shopkeepers had established illegal set ups in front of theirshops and homes which were demolished by machinery.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Market From

Recent Stories

PPP leader Jam Madad Ali dies of Coronavirus

17 minutes ago

Healthy lifestyle, balanced diet, daily excercise ..

23 minutes ago

Bollywood actors mourn death of stage and film act ..

41 minutes ago

European stock markets decline at open

23 minutes ago

Measures reviewed against smog

23 minutes ago

UK Embassy Declines to Comment on Detention of Rus ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.