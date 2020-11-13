Encroachments removed in faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :An anti-encroachment operation in residential colonies and commercial markets is in full swing by the Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA).

A team removed removed encroachments from 60-Feet Bazaar in Sir Syed Town on Friday.

According to the FDA sources, shopkeepers had established illegal set ups in front of theirshops and homes which were demolished by machinery.