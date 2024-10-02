Encroachments Removed In Faisalabad
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 02, 2024 | 09:02 PM
The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has removed encroachments from Sammundri Road and Gulistan Colony in addition to sealing three plots in Gulberg on their illegal commercial use
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has removed encroachments from Sammundri Road and Gulistan Colony in addition to sealing three plots in Gulberg on their illegal commercial use.
A FDA spokesman said here on Wednesday that after receiving complaints Estate Officer Aneeb Aslam Randhawa along with his team reached at Sammundri Road and removed all kinds of encroachments by using heavy machinery.
Similarly, the anti encroachment team of FDA also removed encroachments from Gulistan Colony No.2 in addition to sealing plot No.B/231 on charge of illegal construction.
Meanwhile, the FDA enforcement team sealed three plots including C/132, C/201 and C/312 in Gulberg on charge of their illegal use for commercial purposes, spokesman added.
Recent Stories
Envoys of Tajikistan, Maldives visit ICCI to congratulate new leadership
Hanif Abbasi, CTO visit Shahbaz Sharif Park
PA body discuss measures to solve problems of labors
ICT admin cracks down on dengue breeding, 16 arrested
Capital’s residents enjoying eco-friendly rides in electric buses
Amir Jamal aims to help team win series against England
Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to win China Open
50 vehicles challaned in one day
38 shops sealed over illegal gas decanting
CPEC projects’ review meeting held ahead of SCO Summit
SDPI launches booklet on debunking myths about electric power system, tariff str ..
Provincial Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani mee ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Hanif Abbasi, CTO visit Shahbaz Sharif Park3 minutes ago
-
PA body discuss measures to solve problems of labors3 minutes ago
-
ICT admin cracks down on dengue breeding, 16 arrested3 minutes ago
-
Capital’s residents enjoying eco-friendly rides in electric buses52 minutes ago
-
50 vehicles challaned in one day52 minutes ago
-
38 shops sealed over illegal gas decanting52 minutes ago
-
SDPI launches booklet on debunking myths about electric power system, tariff structure46 minutes ago
-
Provincial Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani meets DG LIMS, discusse ..46 minutes ago
-
IFA conducts crack down on substandard salt; 4 units fined46 minutes ago
-
4 drug-traffickers arrested46 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of poet Imdad Hussaini to be observed on October 61 hour ago
-
CM orders achieving universal school enrolment target in all UCs1 hour ago