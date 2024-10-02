Encroachments removed in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has removed encroachments from Sammundri Road and Gulistan Colony in addition to sealing three plots in Gulberg on their illegal commercial use.

A FDA spokesman said here on Wednesday that after receiving complaints Estate Officer Aneeb Aslam Randhawa along with his team reached at Sammundri Road and removed all kinds of encroachments by using heavy machinery.

Similarly, the anti encroachment team of FDA also removed encroachments from Gulistan Colony No.2 in addition to sealing plot No.B/231 on charge of illegal construction.

Meanwhile, the FDA enforcement team sealed three plots including C/132, C/201 and C/312 in Gulberg on charge of their illegal use for commercial purposes, spokesman added.