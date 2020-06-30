Encroachments removed in Faisalabad

Faisalabad Development Authority, FDA ,enforcement team demolished all types of temporary and permanent encroachments in different markets of Madina Town and Gulifshan Colony here

The team also sealed a plot 55-XA over illegal construction in Madina Town area.

Faisalabad Development Authority responded actively to a complaint received through Pakistan Citizens Portal and removed encroaching structures in the aforementioned areas.