Encroachments Removed In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 13 seconds ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 02:18 PM

Encroachments removed in Faisalabad

Faisalabad Development Authority, FDA ,enforcement team demolished all types of temporary and permanent encroachments in different markets of Madina Town and Gulifshan Colony here

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority, FDA ,enforcement team demolished all types of temporary and permanent encroachments in different markets of Madina Town and Gulifshan Colony here.

The team also sealed a plot 55-XA over illegal construction in Madina Town area.

Faisalabad Development Authority responded actively to a complaint received through Pakistan Citizens Portal and removed encroaching structures in the aforementioned areas.

