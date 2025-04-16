Open Menu

Encroachments Removed In Gulberg Area

Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2025 | 07:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) The anti-encroachment squads of Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) removed all illegal setups in Gulberg area, here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, the squads held operation in main bazaars and streets and removed all types temporary and permanent encroachments.

The operation was supervised by the Director Estate Management Junaid Hassan Manj, while Enforcement Inspector Aslam Ansari was team leader.

