Encroachments Removed In Gulberg Area
Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2025 | 07:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) The anti-encroachment squads of Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) removed all illegal setups in Gulberg area, here on Wednesday.
According to official sources, the squads held operation in main bazaars and streets and removed all types temporary and permanent encroachments.
The operation was supervised by the Director Estate Management Junaid Hassan Manj, while Enforcement Inspector Aslam Ansari was team leader.
Recent Stories
AI triumphs in world’s most sophisticated autonomous drone race in Abu Dhabi
Dubai Maritime Authority reports outstanding performance in 2024
UAE leader in development of Low Carbon Aviation Fuel: IATA
Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi witnesses launch of HSE EXPO 2025
Department of Health – Abu Dhabi unveils 'Genomics For Longevity' report
Mohammed bin Rashid honours graduates of Federal Artificial Intelligence Program ..
UAE to participate in fourth group of qualifiers for 2026 Tent Pegging World Cup
Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadership Forum opens
PSL 2025 Match 07 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..
SC turns down request of Imran Khan’s lawyer for meeting with him at Adiala ja ..
Japan to spend 1.8% of GDP on defence in 2025, 2% target in sight
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi performs transcontinental robotic-assisted focal ther ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Encroachments removed in Gulberg area5 minutes ago
-
SALU delegation excels at 15th international microbiology conference5 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits Rescue 1122 centre bado Jabal6 minutes ago
-
Rural Women in Khairpur Empower Themselves through Handicrafts6 minutes ago
-
One dacoit killed, 4 escape after police encounter6 minutes ago
-
Gujrat University holds mental aptitudes competition6 minutes ago
-
Experts warn AMR threatens global health, urge action against antibiotic misuse in poultry sector15 minutes ago
-
AJK PM commends Army Chief's address to overseas Pakistanis15 minutes ago
-
DCC reviews implementation of KP Govt public agenda16 minutes ago
-
PMLN politically divide Malakand division in two parts16 minutes ago
-
Meeting on National Adolescent and Youth Policy (NAYP) held25 minutes ago
-
194 Lahore police constables promoted25 minutes ago