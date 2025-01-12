Encroachments Removed In Khurarianwala
Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2025 | 09:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) The municipal committee removed encroachments in Khurarianwala on Sunday.
Assistant Commissioner (AC) Jaranwala Rana Safdar Shabbir supervised the operation during which heavy machinery was used to remove cemented encroachments.
The municipal committee also confiscated material from the encroached sites and warned the shopkeepers to avoid from violating the law or be ready to face the music, a spokesman of local administration said.
