Encroachments removed in Munda bazaar

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :The district administration launched an anti-encroachment drive, demolishing illegal construction and structures at different parts of the city here on Wednesday.

Accompanied by Tehsil Municipal Administration Staff, Assistant Commissioner Samarbagh Muhammad Mohsin Salahuddin supervised the anti-encroachment campaign in which encroachments were removed from footpaths in Munda bazaar.

A specific area was demarcated for vegetable grocers to place pushcarts and sell vegetables and fruit.

During the operation, fines were also imposed on violators and the AC added the operation had been launched on the directives of the deputy commissioner following public complaints and media reports in this respect.

He said the drive would continue indiscriminately to ensure smooth flow of vehicular traffic in the city and create convenience for people who visited bazaars for shopping.