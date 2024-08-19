Encroachments removed in Nowshera Virkan, Tatle Aali

NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2024) On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Gujranwala Mohammad Tariq Qureshi, an operation was conducted on Monday to eliminate encroachments in Nowshera Virkan and Tatal Ali.

According to DC Office, the operation was led by the Assistant Commissioner of Nowshera Warkan, Muhammad Naveed Haider and the Chief Officer, Usman Ghani along with their staff.

The authorities have directed all shopkeepers to keep their goods within the limits of their respective shops.

They have warned that action will be taken against anyone creating difficulties for the general public to walk freely.

The drive to clear the encroachments is part of the local administration's efforts to ensure unhindered movement of pedestrians and smooth flow of traffic in the area.

