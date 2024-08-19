Open Menu

Encroachments Removed In Nowshera Virkan, Tatle Aali

Sumaira FH Published August 19, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Encroachments removed in Nowshera Virkan, Tatle Aali

NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2024) On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Gujranwala Mohammad Tariq Qureshi, an operation was conducted on Monday to eliminate encroachments in Nowshera Virkan and Tatal Ali.

Authorities launched an operation to clear encroachments in Nowshera Virkan and Tatle Ali, following Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Tariq Qureshi's instructions.

According to DC Office, the operation was led by the Assistant Commissioner of Nowshera Warkan, Muhammad Naveed Haider and the Chief Officer, Usman Ghani along with their staff.

The authorities have directed all shopkeepers to keep their goods within the limits of their respective shops.

They have warned that action will be taken against anyone creating difficulties for the general public to walk freely.

The drive to clear the encroachments is part of the local administration's efforts to ensure unhindered movement of pedestrians and smooth flow of traffic in the area.

APP/mud/378

Related Topics

Traffic Gujranwala Nowshera Nowshera Virkan Usman Ghani All

Recent Stories

Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Ban ..

Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Bangladesh series

1 hour ago
 First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan to ..

First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight

1 hour ago
 Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Ch ..

Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Chance for Peace

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Punjab Police prioritizes business community's con ..

Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG

2 days ago
 CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

2 days ago
 IRSA releases 439,500 cusecs water

IRSA releases 439,500 cusecs water

2 days ago
 DPO Rahim Yar Khan holds open court

DPO Rahim Yar Khan holds open court

2 days ago
 AJK gears up for 5-Day polio eradication drive

AJK gears up for 5-Day polio eradication drive

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan