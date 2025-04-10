Encroachments removed in pigeon market

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) In a crackdown on encroachments, the district administration on Thursday carried out

an operation in the pigeon market, demolishing over 25 structures.

The action was led by Assistant Commissioner City Abdul Shamsheer with the police,

wildlife department, Multan Development Authority (MDA) and other relevant

departments.

According to a spokesperson for the district administration, a large number of cages were

confiscated and stalls were demolished.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari also visited the site to check the operation.

Speaking on the occasion, he vowed to continue the drive in other areas, including Hafiz

Jamal Road, Qasim Bagh Fort, and Hussain Agahi Bazaar.