Encroachments Removed In Pigeon Market
Faizan Hashmi Published April 10, 2025 | 01:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) In a crackdown on encroachments, the district administration on Thursday carried out
an operation in the pigeon market, demolishing over 25 structures.
The action was led by Assistant Commissioner City Abdul Shamsheer with the police,
wildlife department, Multan Development Authority (MDA) and other relevant
departments.
According to a spokesperson for the district administration, a large number of cages were
confiscated and stalls were demolished.
Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari also visited the site to check the operation.
Speaking on the occasion, he vowed to continue the drive in other areas, including Hafiz
Jamal Road, Qasim Bagh Fort, and Hussain Agahi Bazaar.
