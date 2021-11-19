Encroachments removed in Qasimabad for smooth flow of traffic

(@FahadShabbir)

The district administration on Thursday started anti encroachment drive against permanent and temporary encroachments in taluka Qasimabad to clear roads for smooth flow of traffic

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :The district administration on Thursday started anti encroachment drive against permanent and temporary encroachments in taluka Qasimabad to clear roads for smooth flow of traffic.

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Qasimabad Ghulam Rasool Panhwer carried out anti-encroachment drive with the help of the district administration, police, Municipal Committee staff and anti-encroachment force.

They cleared road from Ponam petrol Pump, Wadho Wah to Agriculture Complex, Wahdat Colony under the supervision of AC Qasimabad for smooth flow of traffic.

On the occasion heavy machinery and the lifters were used for the removal of cabins and patharas from both sides of the road.