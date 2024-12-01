Open Menu

Encroachments Removed In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan Published December 01, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Encroachments removed in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) The Metropolitan Corporation Sargodha (MCS) sealed several shops and removed 45 carts and streamers from various city locations during a crackdown against encroachment mafia here on Sunday.

In line with the directives from Deputy Commissioner(DC) Muhammad Wasim, regulation squads under the supervision of Municipal Officer Sargodha Zoya Masood Bloach have been activated across all zones to remove enchantments and temporary stalls.

During the move, many truckloads of confiscated items were also shifted to the junk yard.

The DC emphasized that traders should proactively clear encroachments in front of their shops. He warned of strict action against violations, stating that encroachments significantly disrupt traffic flow.

The removal of temporary structures and carts has already improved traffic conditions and he reaffirmed that no encroachments would be tolerated in key areas. Zonal officers will continue monitoring designated business areas to ensure compliance. The cooperation of the trading community and the public is essential in keeping the city free of encroachments, he added.

