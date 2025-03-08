Open Menu

Encroachments Removed In Sialkot City

Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Encroachments removed in Sialkot city

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) The Sialkot Municipal Corporation has cleared all types of permanent and temporary encroachments from Government Sardar Begum Chowk to Chowk Mehran in Tehsil Bazaar, Bazaar Budhan Shah and the street of two mosques.

Dozens of shops and temporary and permanent sheds were also removed. Citizens welcome the crackdown on encroachments.

Additional Deputy Commissioner-Revenue (ADC-R) Muhammad Iqbal Sanghera said that as per the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Municipal Corporation was taking vigorous action to eliminate encroachments.

He said that in the action taken on Saturday, the Tehsil Bazaar had been cleared of encroachments and in the second phase, same-size signboards would be installed.

The ADC-R said that the ongoing campaign against encroachments is continuing and if the encroachments are not removed despite warnings, cases will be registered against the encroachers and in addition to imposing heavy fines, the goods will be confiscated by the government.

