Encroachments removed on Kashmir Road

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :The district administration and municipal corporation removed encroachments on Kashmir Road after an operation here on Saturday.

Anti-encroachment staff under Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Zubair Watto,district police and traffic police conducted the operation on Kashmir Road andremoved permanent and temporary encroachments, including car and bike stands.