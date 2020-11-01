UrduPoint.com
Encroachments Removed, One Booked For Meddling Into State Affairs

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 09:30 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :District administration removed encroachments at various roads during a grand operation on Saturday night.

Following direction from Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak, Anti-Encroachment Cell, led by Assistant Commissioner Aabida Fareed removed encroachments at Nishtar road, Pul-Mauj Darya, MDA Chowk, Razaabad, Sehwra Chowk, Nandla Chowk, Syedwala Bypass, Model Town and Bosan road.

Different articles including 50 chairs, 10 tables, 55 plastic buckets, counters and some other material. Some concrete encroachments were also demolished in the operation, said official source. Similarly, FIR was also lodged against a person for meddling into state affairs. Officials from different departments including Metropolitan Corporation, MDA, Police,Traffic Police and Civil Defense participated in the operation, source concludes.

