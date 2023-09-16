Encroachments removed outside General Hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2023 ) :Effective measures have been implemented with Lahore Traffic Police's assistance to ensure smooth traffic flow for patients and healthcare professionals at Lahore General Hospital entrances and exits. A comprehensive operation was conducted on Saturday to eliminate illegal parking and stalls along the LGH service road, following a priority-based policy.

Lahore Traffic Police said it was committed to supporting the hospital administration. Traffic wardens will be on duty around the clock to assist citizens visiting LGH. The decision resulted from a meeting chaired by Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute & Amiruddin Medical College, Professor Dr. Al-Fareed Zafar, attended by police officers including SP Traffic Police Ikramul Haq, MS Professor Dr. Nudrat Sohail, DSP Haji Muhammad Aslam, administrative staff, and young doctors.

Dr. Zafar highlighted traffic challenges faced by patients, attendants, doctors, nurses, and staff, which have now been resolved through the active involvement of Provincial Health Minister Professor Dr.

Javed Akram. Following discussions with higher authorities, effective strategies have been put in place to address traffic issues.

The Principal PGMI emphasized that private ambulances and rickshaws should not occupy hospital parking areas in the future, and security guards should uphold their responsibilities. The district administration will also be sent a letter to address vendors operating outside LGH, especially on the service road.

SP Traffic Ikram ul Haq assured that Lahore Traffic Police will provide continuous support to the hospital administration, with wardens assigned to three shifts at entrance and exit gates, ensuring patients' convenience and minimizing difficulties.

In conclusion, the Principal expressed gratitude to Lahore Traffic Police officials for their assistance in resolving this critical traffic issue at LGH.