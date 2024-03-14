Encroachments Removed Under Suthra Punjab Program
Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2024 | 09:37 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Faisalabad Municipal Corporation (FMC) staff has removed all kinds of encroachments from 8 bazaars in the city area under “Suthra Punjab” program.
A spokesman of the local administration said here on Thursday that Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed had issued strict direction for total implementation on Suthra Punjab program in true spirit.
Therefore, field staff of Municipal Corporation visited 8 bazaars around clock tower chowk in addition to Lakkar Mandi Jhang Road and took strict action against encroachment mafia.
The FMC staff removed all kinds of encroachments besides confiscating their entire material placed on encroached sites.
The shopkeepers were also warned to avoid from encroachments again, otherwise, they would be sent behind bars besides other actions, he added.
