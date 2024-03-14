Open Menu

Encroachments Removed Under Suthra Punjab Program

Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2024 | 09:37 PM

Encroachments removed under Suthra Punjab program

Faisalabad Municipal Corporation (FMC) staff has removed all kinds of encroachments from 8 bazaars in the city area under “Suthra Punjab” program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Faisalabad Municipal Corporation (FMC) staff has removed all kinds of encroachments from 8 bazaars in the city area under “Suthra Punjab” program.

A spokesman of the local administration said here on Thursday that Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed had issued strict direction for total implementation on Suthra Punjab program in true spirit.

Therefore, field staff of Municipal Corporation visited 8 bazaars around clock tower chowk in addition to Lakkar Mandi Jhang Road and took strict action against encroachment mafia.

The FMC staff removed all kinds of encroachments besides confiscating their entire material placed on encroached sites.

The shopkeepers were also warned to avoid from encroachments again, otherwise, they would be sent behind bars besides other actions, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Punjab Road Jhang All From

Recent Stories

IHC seeks comments from mobile companies in audio ..

IHC seeks comments from mobile companies in audio leak case

8 minutes ago
 China gives ‘Emergency Aid’ to Pakistan for ra ..

China gives ‘Emergency Aid’ to Pakistan for rain-hit areas

8 minutes ago
 Shafay reviews implementation on Ramadan Relief Pa ..

Shafay reviews implementation on Ramadan Relief Package

9 minutes ago
 Aid efforts intensify for famine-stalked Gaza

Aid efforts intensify for famine-stalked Gaza

41 seconds ago
 CEC dismisses speculation of foreign ambassador ap ..

CEC dismisses speculation of foreign ambassador appointment

42 seconds ago
 Shell shakes up climate targets, sparking backlash

Shell shakes up climate targets, sparking backlash

7 minutes ago
SpaceX mega rocket lost in final phase of test fli ..

SpaceX mega rocket lost in final phase of test flight

43 seconds ago
 Commissioner directs line depts for strict impleme ..

Commissioner directs line depts for strict implement on “Suthra Punjab” prog ..

45 seconds ago
 Carbon credits can reduce carbon emissions in indu ..

Carbon credits can reduce carbon emissions in industries and cities: President o ..

47 seconds ago
 Surplus wheat available in market : Minister

Surplus wheat available in market : Minister

49 seconds ago
 SC issues written order regarding hearing in Monal ..

SC issues written order regarding hearing in Monal Restaurant case

50 seconds ago
 SIBA to conduct recruitment tests for Sindh Police ..

SIBA to conduct recruitment tests for Sindh Police in three phases

52 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan