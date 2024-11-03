Open Menu

Encroachments Rife In Khan Garh

Faizan Hashmi Published November 03, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Encroachments rife in Khan Garh

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Despite orders from the Chief Minister of Punjab, encroachments in Khan Garh town, Muzaffargarh, remain unaddressed. In light of the alleged poor performance of the municipal authorities, the Civil Society Forum has announced its intention to write a letter to the Chief Minister of Punjab.

Allegations have been raised against Khan Garh’s municipal administration for prioritizing financial gains over their duties. Reports suggest that from top to bottom, officials are allegedly earning significant monthly sums while turning a blind eye to the issue, the forum alleged.

It charged that instead of conducting genuine operations against illegal encroachments, superficial actions are taken for appearances, deceiving authorities.

Municipal employees have allegedly allowed encroachers to operate freely in exchange for bribes.

Key areas, including GT Road, Shah Jamal Chowk, Purani Committee Road, Main Bazaar, and Sarafa Bazaar, are heavily occupied by encroachment mafias, severely impacting public access. Chairman of the Civil Society Forum, Advocate Rana Amjad Ali, disclosed that he had met with Assistant Commissioner Irfan Hanjra, who assured him of a thorough operation against the encroachments. However, no tangible action has followed, making it difficult for citizens to pass through markets.

The Civil Society Forum has decided to raise the issue directly with CM Maryam Nawaz. Meanwhile, citizens urge the Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan and Deputy Commissioner Muzaffargarh to take immediate notice.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Exchange Poor Punjab Civil Society Road Dera Ghazi Khan Muzaffargarh Amjad Ali Market From Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024

8 hours ago
 9th Multidisciplinary Student Research Internation ..

9th Multidisciplinary Student Research International Conference (MDSRIC 2024) co ..

17 hours ago
 Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at B ..

Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at Bournemouth

17 hours ago
 Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo

Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo

18 hours ago
 Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14

Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14

18 hours ago
APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycli ..

APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycling,renewable energy

18 hours ago
 Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LC ..

Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LCCI

18 hours ago
 Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president

Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president

18 hours ago
 Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountabil ..

Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountability

18 hours ago
 Acting President, PM laud security forces for oper ..

Acting President, PM laud security forces for operation against Khawarij in S. W ..

18 hours ago
 Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly A ..

Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly Athens blast

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan