Encroachments Rife In Khan Garh
Faizan Hashmi Published November 03, 2024 | 04:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Despite orders from the Chief Minister of Punjab, encroachments in Khan Garh town, Muzaffargarh, remain unaddressed. In light of the alleged poor performance of the municipal authorities, the Civil Society Forum has announced its intention to write a letter to the Chief Minister of Punjab.
Allegations have been raised against Khan Garh’s municipal administration for prioritizing financial gains over their duties. Reports suggest that from top to bottom, officials are allegedly earning significant monthly sums while turning a blind eye to the issue, the forum alleged.
It charged that instead of conducting genuine operations against illegal encroachments, superficial actions are taken for appearances, deceiving authorities.
Municipal employees have allegedly allowed encroachers to operate freely in exchange for bribes.
Key areas, including GT Road, Shah Jamal Chowk, Purani Committee Road, Main Bazaar, and Sarafa Bazaar, are heavily occupied by encroachment mafias, severely impacting public access. Chairman of the Civil Society Forum, Advocate Rana Amjad Ali, disclosed that he had met with Assistant Commissioner Irfan Hanjra, who assured him of a thorough operation against the encroachments. However, no tangible action has followed, making it difficult for citizens to pass through markets.
The Civil Society Forum has decided to raise the issue directly with CM Maryam Nawaz. Meanwhile, citizens urge the Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan and Deputy Commissioner Muzaffargarh to take immediate notice.
