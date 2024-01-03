Encroachments spoil beauty of city: Commissioner

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr Ehtesham Anwar on Wednesday said that encroachments spoiled the beauty of historic bazaars of the city.

He said that after his recent visit, the trader unions of bazaars have cooperated with the administration in removing encroachments.

He said that citizens of Bahawalpur appreciate the new encroachment-free look of bazaars and social media posts in this regard are very encouraging.

He said that no carts or platforms in front of shops will be allowed.

It is pertinent to mention here that a few days ago Commissioner Bahawalpur visited Shahi Bazaar, Chowk Bazaar, Giri Ganj Bazaar, and Machli Bazaar on foot and ordered an operation against encroachments.