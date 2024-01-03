Open Menu

Encroachments Spoil Beauty Of City: Commissioner

Sumaira FH Published January 03, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Encroachments spoil beauty of city: Commissioner

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr Ehtesham Anwar on Wednesday said that encroachments spoiled the beauty of historic bazaars of the city.

He said that after his recent visit, the trader unions of bazaars have cooperated with the administration in removing encroachments.

He said that citizens of Bahawalpur appreciate the new encroachment-free look of bazaars and social media posts in this regard are very encouraging.

He said that no carts or platforms in front of shops will be allowed.

It is pertinent to mention here that a few days ago Commissioner Bahawalpur visited Shahi Bazaar, Chowk Bazaar, Giri Ganj Bazaar, and Machli Bazaar on foot and ordered an operation against encroachments.

Related Topics

Social Media Visit Bahawalpur

Recent Stories

PHC upholds ECP’s decision against PTI’s bat s ..

PHC upholds ECP’s decision against PTI’s bat symbol

2 minutes ago
 Exercise Barracuda-xii Commences At Karachi

Exercise Barracuda-xii Commences At Karachi

24 minutes ago
 An Open Letter from realme’s Founder and CEO, Sk ..

An Open Letter from realme’s Founder and CEO, Sky Li: Let’s Make it real

26 minutes ago
 PTI founder, Fawad Chaudhary indicted in ECP conte ..

PTI founder, Fawad Chaudhary indicted in ECP contempt case

1 hour ago
 Govt committed to provide best facilities to Hajj ..

Govt committed to provide best facilities to Hajj Pilgrims: Aneeq

2 hours ago
 Level-playing field: SC issues notices to IGP, CS ..

Level-playing field: SC issues notices to IGP, CS and others on PTI’s plea

2 hours ago
Aamir Jamal's terrific counterpunch lifts Pakistan ..

Aamir Jamal's terrific counterpunch lifts Pakistan to 313

2 hours ago
 PakvAus Test series: Wasim, Waqar surprise over de ..

PakvAus Test series: Wasim, Waqar surprise over decision to rest Shaheen

3 hours ago
 Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted to hospital after h ..

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted to hospital after health deterioration in jail

4 hours ago
 Armed forces fully prepared to thwart any aggressi ..

Armed forces fully prepared to thwart any aggression: COAS

4 hours ago
 Rizwan, Jamal star as Pakistan sets total of 313 i ..

Rizwan, Jamal star as Pakistan sets total of 313 in Sydney Test opener

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 January 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan