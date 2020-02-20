Encroachments to be removed from industrial zones: Minister for Industries

Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce & Cooperative Department and Anti-Corruption Jam Ikramullah Dharejo on Thursday said that all encroachments will be erased from the industrial zones because the Sindh government is focused to resolve problems which are being confronted by the industrialists

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce & Cooperative Department and Anti-Corruption Jam Ikramullah Dharejo on Thursday said that all encroachments will be erased from the industrial zones because the Sindh government is focused to resolve problems which are being confronted by the industrialists.

He said this while talking to a delegation of Site Super Highway Association of Industries Karachi in his office here on Thursday.

President of Site Super Highway Association of Industries Karachi, Shaheen Ilyas Sarwan, Vice President, Aamir Hassan Lari and other office bearers were also present on the occasion.

The meeting discussed various issues of vital importance including setting up a Combined Effluent Treatment Plant.

Dharejo observed that the matter of treatment plant has been pending for a long time that should be finalized as soon as possible.

He said that legal action should also be taken against the encroachers and no one be allowed to occupy land illegally in the industrial zones.

The Sindh Minister said that the Sindh government would play a vibrant role in establishing the University of 4th Generation Technology Karachi adding that the Sindh government stood side by side with the industrialists.