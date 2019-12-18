UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Encroachments To Be Removed From Parks:PHA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 08:52 PM

Encroachments to be removed from parks:PHA

The Parks and Horticulture authority will make all out efforts to remove encroachments from all parks in the city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :The Parks and Horticulture authority will make all out efforts to remove encroachments from all parks in the city.

PHA Director General Muzaffar Khan said this while presiding over a meeting of PHA directors at the Jillani Park on Wednesday.

Legal action would be taken against land grabbers and those who made encroachments in parks and green belts.

The DG directed to remove encroachments from parks in eight days and submit a report.

Related Topics

All From

Recent Stories

Promoting tolerance, moderation, openness, coexist ..

55 minutes ago

Ex-Bolivian Foreign Minister Pary to Return Home S ..

2 minutes ago

Swat Press Club elects new office bearers

2 minutes ago

61 schools' vans drivers arrested for violation of ..

3 minutes ago

JI to show solidarity with Kashmiri brethren on De ..

3 minutes ago

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Pesh ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.