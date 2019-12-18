Encroachments to be removed from parks:PHA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Parks and Horticulture authority will make all out efforts to remove encroachments from all parks in the city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :The Parks and Horticulture authority will make all out efforts to remove encroachments from all parks in the city.

PHA Director General Muzaffar Khan said this while presiding over a meeting of PHA directors at the Jillani Park on Wednesday.

Legal action would be taken against land grabbers and those who made encroachments in parks and green belts.

The DG directed to remove encroachments from parks in eight days and submit a report.