Encroachments to be removed using latest GIS technologies, remote sensing in G-B

(@FahadShabbir)

A meeting was chaired by Chief Secretary, Gilgit-Baltistan and attended by secretaries to direct authorities concerned for removal of encroachments using latest GIS technologies and remote sensing in G-B

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :A meeting was chaired by Chief Secretary, Gilgit-Baltistan and attended by secretaries to direct authorities concerned for removal of encroachments using latest GIS technologies and remote sensing in G-B.

In the meeting, the following decisions were taken: 1. Illegal residential and commercial activity along river channels will be not be tolerated since it risks human lives.

A 3-member committee has been constituted under Secretary Home which will work with all Commissioners and DCs to remove encroachments that are harmful for public life.

Using latest GIS technologies and remote sensing, risk hotspots will be identified and strict action initiated.

2. Another committee has been put together that is tasked to resolve issue related to land reforms. Chief secretary said, "We want to make land available for our citizens to make safe homes while ensuring writ of the state".

3. LGRD and Law department has been instructed to expedite law making on building by-laws for all major population centres to safeguard public safety.