Encroachments under Nishatabad Bridge removed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) An anti-encroachment squad removed all illegal set-ups under Nishatabad Bridge on Sheikhupura Road and seized articles, material of vendors here on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) said here that vendors had encroached the place by installing stalls of fruits, vegetables, chicken etc illegally under the bridge which was refurbished recently to facilitate the people.

The squad headed by Estate Officer Aneeb Aslam Randhawa held an operation under the bridge and removed all encroachments.

The challan against vendors were also forwarded to the court of judicial magistrate.