Encroachments Under Nishatabad Bridge Removed
Faizan Hashmi Published September 24, 2024 | 07:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) An anti-encroachment squad removed all illegal set-ups under Nishatabad Bridge on Sheikhupura Road and seized articles, material of vendors here on Tuesday.
A spokesperson for the Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) said here that vendors had encroached the place by installing stalls of fruits, vegetables, chicken etc illegally under the bridge which was refurbished recently to facilitate the people.
The squad headed by Estate Officer Aneeb Aslam Randhawa held an operation under the bridge and removed all encroachments.
The challan against vendors were also forwarded to the court of judicial magistrate.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajectory: Attaullah
PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP from Thursday
Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable development: Asif
U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate Action During Lahore Visit
Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Participate in Bilateral Exercis ..
Realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first IP64 Protection Championing Dur ..
Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on reserved seats case
PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session
Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024
Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister attends conference on birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)44 seconds ago
-
Pakistan Army to continue steadfast support, technical assistance to LEAs against terrorism: COAS11 minutes ago
-
President emphasises expanding BISP network11 minutes ago
-
Governor KP calls on President Zardari11 minutes ago
-
Ch Parvez Elahi's name removed from PCL, LHC told21 minutes ago
-
Balochistan’s rising star Shah Zeb Pakistan’s hero: Rana Mashood21 minutes ago
-
Japan Foundation's exhibition "Yokai Parade" opens at Alhamra31 minutes ago
-
PIC makes medical history with Supersaturated Oxygen Therapy in cardiac treatment31 minutes ago
-
PMA demands to regularize doctors salaries31 minutes ago
-
PTA publishes framework for WLAN51 minutes ago
-
100 liters liquor seized in successful operation51 minutes ago
-
Shazia Rizwan visits Alhamra51 minutes ago