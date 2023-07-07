Open Menu

Encroachments Under Ravi Bridge Being Removed To Avert Floods

Sumaira FH Published July 07, 2023 | 08:47 PM

Under the directions of Lahore Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa, the authorities concerned have started removing all encroachments and slums under the River Ravi bridges immediately in the face of possible floods, official sources told APP

Following the directions, all formations of Lahore division have started operations to remove encroachments under the bridges across the River Ravi. All necessary preparations and availability of resources re being ensured before any emergency, added the official.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a preliminary warning regarding possible floods in River Ravi. Likewise, Municipal Corporation Lahore (MCL) and Rescue-1122 have also been alerted and instructed to make sure of availability and stock checking of all emergency supplies.

On Friday, about 14,000 cusecs of water was flowing in River Ravi, the official said, adding that there was normal flow in the river with the water flowing below the bridges.

Commissioner Randhawa had also paid a visit to River Ravi on Thursday and reviewed arrangements to tackle the possible floods. He was accompanied by officers of Pakistan Army, district administration of Lahore and Sheikhupura, Rescue-1122, WASA, Irrigation and other departments.

During a briefing, the departments provided details about preparations in case of any emergency or flood.

According to experts from Irrigation Department and Flood Management, if water level reaches up to 80,000 cusecs, it can lead to some serious damage, but the current flow of water is within safe limits.

