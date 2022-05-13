Encroachments under Tehkal water tank removed

Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali on Friday chaired an open court (Khuli Kachehri) at the Jamia Masjid Tehkal Payan wherein people complained about scores of encroachments under water tank that were creating hardships for the locals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali on Friday chaired an open court (Khuli Kachehri) at the Jamia Masjid Tehkal Payan wherein people complained about scores of encroachments under water tank that were creating hardships for the locals.

Following the directive of the Mayor, Director Western Zone Qadeer Naseer, Deputy Director Ikram Ullah, Assistant Director Safiullah and anti encroachment staff confiscated a truckload of encroached goods and demolished scores of encroached sheds and structures.

The district government statement said that during the operation scores of shopkeepers and encroachers, mostly Afghan nationals, were also fined. The blocked road was cleared of all encroachments for vehicular traffic and pedestrians, the statement said.