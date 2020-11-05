Encroachments, vehicles removed from LRH

On receiving the public complaints, the traffic police Thursday removed encroachments from in front of Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) and took dozens of handcarts, vehicles and motorcycles into custody parked in No Parking Zones

On the directives of Capital City Police Officer Mohammad Ali Gandapur, the Traffic Police Chief Abbass Majeed Marwat supervised the crackdown against encroachment's mafia initiated by the jawans of traffic police.

On the occasion, Abbass Majeed warned strict action against the encroachers saying that the encroachment was hampering the free flow of traffic especially ambulances. LRH is a main hospital of the province that extends health services among thousands of patients on a daily basis and closure of the LRH road would not be tolerated.

Meanwhile, the series of awareness campaigns conducted across the district about traffic laws among masses by Traffic Police. The education team of traffic police led by DSP Shazia Shahid distributed pamphlets carrying information about precautionary measures regarding traffic laws, lane discipline, wrong overtaking and use of tinted glasses.

She urged citizens to keep the speed low within cities and always use seatbelt while driving for their own safety. She warned stern actions against violators.