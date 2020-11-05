UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Encroachments, Vehicles Removed From LRH

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 07:42 PM

Encroachments, vehicles removed from LRH

On receiving the public complaints, the traffic police Thursday removed encroachments from in front of Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) and took dozens of handcarts, vehicles and motorcycles into custody parked in No Parking Zones

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :On receiving the public complaints, the traffic police Thursday removed encroachments from in front of Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) and took dozens of handcarts, vehicles and motorcycles into custody parked in No Parking Zones.

On the directives of Capital City Police Officer Mohammad Ali Gandapur, the Traffic Police Chief Abbass Majeed Marwat supervised the crackdown against encroachment's mafia initiated by the jawans of traffic police.

On the occasion, Abbass Majeed warned strict action against the encroachers saying that the encroachment was hampering the free flow of traffic especially ambulances. LRH is a main hospital of the province that extends health services among thousands of patients on a daily basis and closure of the LRH road would not be tolerated.

Meanwhile, the series of awareness campaigns conducted across the district about traffic laws among masses by Traffic Police. The education team of traffic police led by DSP Shazia Shahid distributed pamphlets carrying information about precautionary measures regarding traffic laws, lane discipline, wrong overtaking and use of tinted glasses.

She urged citizens to keep the speed low within cities and always use seatbelt while driving for their own safety. She warned stern actions against violators.

Related Topics

Police Education Vehicles Road Traffic Reading From

Recent Stories

Shops sealed for violating COVID-19 SOPs

2 minutes ago

Swedish Prime Minister sounds alarm as virus death ..

2 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler launches ‘Arabic Language Historic ..

15 minutes ago

Word recitation competition held at Islamia Univer ..

2 minutes ago

KP Chief Minister directs timely completion of ong ..

2 minutes ago

UAE participates in AFC Referees Committee virtual ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.