End Of Terrorism Inevitable, Says Governor Punjab
Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2025 | 10:41 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said that the end of terrorism is inevitable for peace, development and prosperity in the country.
Precious human lives have been lost due to the barbarity of terrorists. The terrorists demonstrated cowardly acts by using women and children as shields.
He said this after offering the funeral prayers of Lance Naik Usman, martyr of the Jaffar Express tragedy in Fatah Jang.
A large number of military officials and citizens attended the funeral prayers. Martyr Lance Naik Usman was laid to rest with military honors.
The Governor consoled the family of the martyr and expressed solidarity with them.
Sardar Saleem Haider Khan paid tributes to the Pakistan Army for foiling terrorist plans of Jafar Express train.
He said that terrorists have no religion. He said that the families of the martyrs will not be left alone, the doors of the Governor House are always open for the families of the martyrs of the Pakistan Army and security forces.
He said the country needs national unity at this time, for which all political parties will have to come forward and play active role.
The Punjab Governor expressed deep regret that India and Afghanistan are harboring terrorist plans against Pakistan, which he strongly condemns.
He emphasized that the entire Pakistani nation stands united with the Pakistan Army in its fight against terrorism.
