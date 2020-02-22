'End Semester Show' held to display art work at FJWU

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) Fine Arts Department students Saturday arranged the 'End Semester Show' to exhibit their creative and innovative art work.

Faculty Adviser, Arts and Social Sciences, Dr Bushra Yasmin inaugurated the exhibition. She appreciated the work put on display by students and advised them to come up with such creative ideas and explore the inventiveness within them.

She also applauded the efforts of department to facilitate the young artists and people who were not able to exhibit their art work anywhere.

She added that the university provides them an opportunity to meet professionals in their field.

Art pieces in different disciplines including textiles design, print making, miniature painting, oil painting, photography and communication design were displayed.

The art work displayed in the exhibition was very distinctive and full of expressions as the young artistic tried to translate their emotions and ideas through their fabulous work.