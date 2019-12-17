End to current account deficit was a victory of the people and particularly of business community as they not only earned precious foreign exchange for the country but also provided jobs to the jobless: Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that the end to current account deficit was a victory of the people and particularly of business community as they not only earned precious foreign exchange for the country but also provided jobs to the jobless

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) : Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that the end to current account deficit was a victory of the people and particularly of business community as they not only earned precious foreign exchange for the country but also provided jobs to the jobless.

He said that due to their importance, he had always stood with the business community. In Britain there were only two organisations, one was district council and the other was the FBR, which collect taxes. But in Pakistan, 20-25 organisations keep chasing the business community, he added.

He paid glowing tribute to the business community for working for the country in most difficult situations and said that it was his duty to give due priority to their genuine problems.

Continuing, the governor said that only business community and farmers could save Pakistan. If both these forces join hands, we could bring about a new and sustainable revolution in Pakistan. He said that no political party could win without the active support of the business community.

Giving an example, he said that when the business community of Britain supported Labour Party, it bagged victory, but it failed when it ignored the business community.

He said that our farmers harvested a bumper cotton crop of 15 billion bales in the past, which had been reduced to hardly 9 billion bales now.

He said that he was working on a project to give representation to the presidents of divisional headquarters chambers in the university syndicates. He said that there should be business centres in every university from where young entrepreneurs could get ideas for new and innovative products.

He said that in India, the business community had invested Rs 11 billion in such business centres in one year. "We should also get maximum benefit from our talented and highly qualified youth," he added.

Regarding potable water, he said that the government was working on two projects and in this connection he was regularly holding weekly meetings with elected parliamentarians.

Governor assured FCCI President Rana Sikandar Azam that the problems identified by him would be solved and funds for viable projects would be allocated in this or next year budget.

Earlier, President FCCI Rana Sikandar explained some important problems and said that provision of clean drinking water and up-gradation of airport was very important for the future development of this city.

He also demanded linking M-4 Motorway with Lahore-Karachi Motorway by constructing a new Interchange at Zail Gujjran.

He said that Faisalabad Airport should also be linked with M-4 Motorway which is just 4 kilometers away from the airport.

He also handed over his comprehensive demands to the Governor Punjab and hoped that during his next visit he will give good news to the business community of Faisalabad.

Zafar Iqbal Sarwar, Senior Vice President (SVP), Bilal Waheed Sheikh Vice President (VP) FCCI, Khurram Shehzad MNA and Pembers of Punjab Assembly Mian Waris, Khiyal Kastro, Adil Parvaiz Gujjar, Dr Asad Muazzam and Chaudhary Muhammad Ashfaq also participated in the function.

Later, FCCI shield was also presented to Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar.