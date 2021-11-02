UrduPoint.com

Ending Impunity For Crimes Against Journalists Most Pressing Issues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 09:26 PM

Ending impunity for crimes against journalists most pressing issues

Ending impunity for crimes against journalists is one of the most pressing issues to guarantee freedom of expression and access to information for all citizens

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Ending impunity for crimes against journalists is one of the most pressing issues to guarantee freedom of expression and access to information for all citizens. According to the UNESCO observatory of killed journalists, over 1,200 journalists have been killed around the world between 2006 and 2020, with close to 9 out of 10 cases of these killings remaining judicially unresolved. The lack of impunity not only threatens the safety of journalists but also jeopardizes the fundamental freedoms especially freedom of expression and access to information. This lack of accountability for crimes against journalists is also an indication of the weakening of rule of law and of the judicial system.

While killings are the most extreme form of media censorship, journalists are also subjected to countless threats - ranging from kidnapping, torture, and other physical attacks to harassment, particularly in the digital sphere. Threats of violence and attacks against journalists create a climate of fear for media professionals, impeding the free circulation of information, opinions, and ideas fr all citizens.

In many cases, threats of violence and attacks against journalists are not properly investigated which too often, lead to more severe aggressions and murders.

On the other hand, Freedom Network's impunity score card (2013 - 2018) reports low levels of convictions against the killings of these journalists. This suggests that safety of journalists remain a consistent challenge for the country to address. At the policy level the Federal cabinet has approved the Protection of Journalists & Media Professionals Bill, that is soon to be tabled before the Natonal Assembly. It is now essential to strengthen the public institutions so that threats of violence against journalists can be minimized to prevent crimes against them. In addition, public institutions also need to vigorously investigate all threats of violence against journalists to ensure that freedom of expression and journalists are protected. To that effect, a greater understanding of the threats of violence and attacks faced by journalists needs to be developed.

Furthermore, duty bearers and policy makers should also be engaged to develop policy mechanisms to improve the quality of preventionand protection of the media workers. In this regard, the strengthening of national protection mechanisms for journalists is essential to address this issue.

Related Topics

Assembly World Kidnapping Lead 2018 2020 Media All From Cabinet

Recent Stories

Namibia face daunting target after Babar, Rizwan s ..

Namibia face daunting target after Babar, Rizwan shine for Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 Balochistan surfaces 7 more positive for corona

Balochistan surfaces 7 more positive for corona

2 minutes ago
 UNESCO marks 'International Day to End Impunity fo ..

UNESCO marks 'International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists'

2 minutes ago
 CIA Chief to Meet With Russian Government Official ..

CIA Chief to Meet With Russian Government Officials in Moscow on November 2-3 - ..

2 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan set huge target of 19 ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan set huge target of 190 for Namibians

23 minutes ago
 Reach every door vaccination campaign underway

Reach every door vaccination campaign underway

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.