Ending of Pakistan’s diplomatic isolation: A milestone triumph of Govt

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) In a remarkable turn of events after 2024 elections, Pakistan’s foreign policy has undergone a positive transformation under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, marking the end of its diplomatic isolation.

Ikhtair Wali Khan, spokesperson for the PML-N in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, praised the current government's foreign policy, highlighting the successful hosting of the historic Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Islamabad as a testament to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s diplomatic approach.

He emphasized that the SCO summit has not only underscored Pakistan’s improved international standing but also demonstrated the global endorsement of the country’s foreign policy under the present elected government.

Before PM Shehbaz Sharif’s tenure, he said Pakistan faced severe diplomatic challenges and was at the verge of complete diplomatic isolation as foreign investment were halted.

He claimed that Pakistan grappled with strained relations with key international partners during PTI Government, significantly affecting its economic position.

However, since PM Shehbaz Sharif assumed office in April 2022, the Government has worked tirelessly to break its diplomatic deadlock and reposition itself as key player on the world stage.

Manzoorul Haq, former Ambassador said that one of the most significant challenges Pakistan faced during 2018-2022 was the growing perception of its international isolation.

This was largely attributed to deteriorating relations with regional and neighbouring countries and rising tensions with major global powers.

The negative politicking of the PTI government had exacerbated this situation, severely damaging Pakistan's international standing.

Despite these obstacles, he said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government rose to the occasion, embarking on a series of diplomatic initiatives that have successfully ended Pakistan's isolation.

He said PM Shehbaz Sharif efforts included visits to key Muslim countries and traditional allies like China, Saudi Arabia, and UAE, seeking to rebuild trust and strengthen bilateral ties.

Manzoor emphasized that the PML-N-led government’s approach was to reset Pakistan’s foreign policy priorities, with a particular focus on regional partnerships and economic diplomacy.

He pointed to the historic success of the SCO summit as evidence of Pakistan’s re-engagement with regional powers.

Dr. Ejaz Khan, former Chairman of the International Relations Department at the University of Peshawar, highly praised PM Shehbaz Sharif’s diplomatic efforts in bringing the Kashmir dispute to the forefront of international forums, including the United Nations General Assembly.

He said the government’s consistent efforts to seek a peaceful resolution to the Kashmir issue in line with UN Security Council resolutions have been widely appreciated globally.

In addition to improving ties with neighboring countries, he said Pakistan’s relationship with China has been revitalized.

Recognizing China as a key partner in terms of trade, investment, and strategic cooperation, he said Shehbaz Sharif's government has placed renewed emphasis on strengthening the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a key multifaceted development project.

According to Dr Ejaz Khan, this important move has not only improved Pakistan’s regional position but also paved the way for increased investment, particularly in the fields of energy, trade, and infrastructure.

Furthermore, Pakistan has sought to improve its relationship with the United States. Through high-level diplomatic exchanges, the Shehbaz Sharif government has reaffirmed Pakistan’s strategic importance in South Asia, especially with regard to regional security.

Alongside this, he said Pakistan has worked on strengthening its ties with the European Union, Japan, and other Western powers, with a clear focus on fostering trade relations and economic cooperation.

Dr. Ejaz Khan said the renewed diplomatic engagement has not been limited to Pakistan's immediate neighbours and traditional allies and the country also sought to amplify its voice in international forums, such as the United Nations.

He noted that the country has become more active in addressing global issues like climate change, economic stability, security, Islamophobia, and humanitarian challenges.

As a result, Pakistan’s presence in these forums has been restored, reaffirming its credibility and relevance on the world stage.

Additionally, Pakistan’s diplomatic outreach included reassuring global financial institutions such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank of the country’s commitment to necessary economic reforms.

Pakistan’s efforts to secure loans and financial support from these institutions have played a crucial role in stabilizing its fragile economy.

The experts agreed that the end of Pakistan's diplomatic isolation under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership is a milestone achievement.

Through consistent and strategic diplomatic efforts, Shehbaz Sharif's government has successfully repositioned Pakistan as an active player in international affairs, they said.

While challenges remain, the progress made so far serves as a testament to Pakistan’s resilience and PM Shehbaz Sharif’s unwavering determination to restore the country’s global standing, they said and added the government’s success in reconnecting with the international community sets the stage for future diplomatic endeavors, showcasing how even the most isolated nations can re-enter the global fold with positive engagement and a clear diplomatic vision.

The experts said the road ahead may require continued effort, but the milestone of ending Pakistan’s diplomatic isolation has already been achieved, signaling a new era for the country's foreign policy.

