Ending sense of deprivation in Balochistan vision of PM: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Thursday that ending sense of deprivation among the people of Balochistan and bring them at par with developed areas was the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a tweet, the SAPM said that meeting of Balochistan CM Jam Kamal with Prime Minister Imran Khan on development projects of the province was manifestation of the determination of the latter in development and progress of Balochistan.

Terming development of Balochistan as progress of Pakistan, she said that improving standard of life of the largest province was top most priority of the government.

She said that all resources would be utilized for betterment in the lives of Balochistan and steps would be taken to provide them job opportunities, health and education facilities.

She said that the PM has laid foundation for resolution of decades old problems being faced by the people. She said that Imran Khan has taken difficult decisions in the larger national interest, which no former governments could take and this was proof of Imran's attachment with the country and the nation.

Instead of making show, like the formers, ruler, Imran Khan decided to bring the people of the quagmire of problems left by ex-rulers and these bold steps would bring real change in the country.