Endo Prime Symposium 2025 Concludes In Peshawar
Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2025 | 07:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) The first-ever Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Symposium successfully concluded at Prime Teaching Hospital here on Saturday. The event that was organized by Gastroenterology Department of Peshawar Medical College brought together national and international experts to discuss the latest advancements in EUS technology and its applications in modern medical practice.
The event featured distinguished gastroenterologists including Dr. Maaz Bin Badshah from Shifa International Hospital, Dr. Christopher Ball from United Kingdom, Dr. Muslim Atiq from Shifa International Hospital, Dr. Amjad Salamat, Dr. Muhammad Imran from Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute, PKLI, Dr. Adeel ur Rehman from Aga Khan University Hospital, Dr. Bakht Biland, Dr. Nouman Khan and Dr. Shehzad Amir from United Kingdom.
The symposium was aimed to enhance healthcare professionals’ expertise through lectures, live demonstrations and training sessions.
Renowned specialists emphasized the importance of incorporating advanced endoscopic techniques into routine clinical practice to improve patient outcomes. Interactive sessions provided attendees with practical exposure to EUS, enhancing diagnostic accuracy and promoting minimally invasive procedures.
Speakers stressed the need for optimal utilization of available endo ultrasonic services in the country and called for increased training opportunities to enhance the diagnostic and therapeutic capabilities of
healthcare professionals.
Chief Guest Dr. Mohammad Saleh emphasized the importance of knowledge sharing and the ethical responsibility of healthcare professionals to treat patients with compassion and professionalism.
The event marked a significant step forward in advancing endoscopic ultrasound services in KP paving the way for improved patient care and professional development.
Recent Stories
3rd UAE Schools, Nursery Show kicks off at Expo Centre Sharjah
Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Women’s Race set to be held on 16 February a ..
PM Shehbaz directs privatization of PIA by June on IMF demand
Naqvi meets Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker
Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Sharjah Falconers Club
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Several star players to miss tournament
Pakistani men made me cry: Rakhi Sawant
ECC approves over Rs27 billion to ensure financial support for key initiatives
Green Pakistan Initiative to revolutionize agriculture
Tawazun Council issues resolution on 'Quality Mark for Military, Security Sector ..
Dubai Customs launches 'Basma' Award to foster innovation, protect intellectual ..
GCC countries' crude oil production in 2023 logged about 17 mbpd, ranking first ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cloudy forecast for Lahore5 minutes ago
-
Mansoor Khan for sustainable afforestation and biodiversity conservation to combat climate change5 minutes ago
-
Endo Prime Symposium 2025 concludes in Peshawar5 minutes ago
-
Seminar on early cotton sowing held in Multan5 minutes ago
-
Chitral team triumphs in Buzkashi at Horse & Cattle Show5 minutes ago
-
Sindh cabinet approves upper age relaxation for govt jobs, clears 2 bills5 minutes ago
-
542nd birth anniversary of Mughal Empire Founder Zahiruddin Babur commemorated5 minutes ago
-
GPI aims at introducing best practices in agriculture: Maryam Nawaz5 minutes ago
-
Scholar from Malakand successfully defended research on AI security risks5 minutes ago
-
KP CM inaugurates MVA system, PayMir for fee for vehicle registration16 minutes ago
-
Awais expresses condolences over Ranipur road accident16 minutes ago
-
Redressal of public grievances top priority; DIG Islamabad16 minutes ago