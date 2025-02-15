Endo Prime Symposium 2025 concludes in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) The first-ever Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Symposium successfully concluded at Prime Teaching Hospital here on Saturday. The event that was organized by Gastroenterology Department of Peshawar Medical College brought together national and international experts to discuss the latest advancements in EUS technology and its applications in modern medical practice.

The event featured distinguished gastroenterologists including Dr. Maaz Bin Badshah from Shifa International Hospital, Dr. Christopher Ball from United Kingdom, Dr. Muslim Atiq from Shifa International Hospital, Dr. Amjad Salamat, Dr. Muhammad Imran from Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute, PKLI, Dr. Adeel ur Rehman from Aga Khan University Hospital, Dr. Bakht Biland, Dr. Nouman Khan and Dr. Shehzad Amir from United Kingdom.

The symposium was aimed to enhance healthcare professionals’ expertise through lectures, live demonstrations and training sessions.

Renowned specialists emphasized the importance of incorporating advanced endoscopic techniques into routine clinical practice to improve patient outcomes. Interactive sessions provided attendees with practical exposure to EUS, enhancing diagnostic accuracy and promoting minimally invasive procedures.

Speakers stressed the need for optimal utilization of available endo ultrasonic services in the country and called for increased training opportunities to enhance the diagnostic and therapeutic capabilities of

healthcare professionals.

Chief Guest Dr. Mohammad Saleh emphasized the importance of knowledge sharing and the ethical responsibility of healthcare professionals to treat patients with compassion and professionalism.

The event marked a significant step forward in advancing endoscopic ultrasound services in KP paving the way for improved patient care and professional development.