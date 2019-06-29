Endorsement of budget in NA, a defeat for opposition: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special advisor to Prime Minister (PM) on information Firdous Ashiq Awan termed approval of budget in National Assembly (NA) a defeat for opposition

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th June, 2019) Special advisor to Prime Minister (PM) on information Firdous Ashiq Awan termed approval of budget in National Assembly (NA) a defeat for opposition."Budget endorsement is a defeat for opposition and opposition will have to suffer defeat on every front", she said this in a statement issued here Saturday.She held government will take every step in the national interest.

The elected government is taking courageous steps for the bright future of people.The budget for the financial year 2019-20 is a step forward towards prosperous, self reliant and developed Pakistan, she remarked.

The struggle and sacrifices of people under the leadership of PM Imran Khan will bear fruit, she hoped.We will succeed in reaching the destination of prosperity and national development in coming months and years, she sounded upbeat.