UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Endorsement Of Budget In NA, A Defeat For Opposition: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 01:57 PM

Endorsement of budget in NA, a defeat for opposition: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special advisor to Prime Minister (PM) on information Firdous Ashiq Awan termed approval of budget in National Assembly (NA) a defeat for opposition

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th June, 2019) Special advisor to Prime Minister (PM) on information Firdous Ashiq Awan termed approval of budget in National Assembly (NA) a defeat for opposition."Budget endorsement is a defeat for opposition and opposition will have to suffer defeat on every front", she said this in a statement issued here Saturday.She held government will take every step in the national interest.

The elected government is taking courageous steps for the bright future of people.The budget for the financial year 2019-20 is a step forward towards prosperous, self reliant and developed Pakistan, she remarked.

The struggle and sacrifices of people under the leadership of PM Imran Khan will bear fruit, she hoped.We will succeed in reaching the destination of prosperity and national development in coming months and years, she sounded upbeat.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly Prime Minister Budget Firdous Ashiq Awan Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Tahir Ashrafi challenges Fawad Chaudhry for ‘Mau ..

6 minutes ago

16 farmers held over water theft in Faisalabad `

4 minutes ago

Unlawful slaughter houses sealed in Multan

17 minutes ago

Russia, US in Dialogue on Syria, Fight Against Ter ..

17 minutes ago

Motorcyclist killed in accident in Faisalabad `

17 minutes ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) shutdow ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.