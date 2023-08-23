Endoscopy technician found dead in KTH

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :The endoscopy technician of Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH), Halima Bibi, was found dead in the hospital's restoom on Wednesday.

Preliminary details indicate that Halima Bibi's body was found with injection marks and razor wounds on her hands.

The body was transferred to the Forensic Center of Khyber Medical College for a comprehensive postmortem examination as part of the investigation.

According to the doctors, the injection marks were visible on various parts of Halima's body. Halima Bibi hailed from Pabi in the Nowshera district.

Hospital Director Dr. Zafar Afridi said that an investigative committee has been constituted to gather further information regarding the incident.