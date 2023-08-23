Open Menu

Endoscopy Technician Found Dead In KTH

Sumaira FH Published August 23, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Endoscopy technician found dead in KTH

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :The endoscopy technician of Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH), Halima Bibi, was found dead in the hospital's restoom on Wednesday.

Preliminary details indicate that Halima Bibi's body was found with injection marks and razor wounds on her hands.

The body was transferred to the Forensic Center of Khyber Medical College for a comprehensive postmortem examination as part of the investigation.

According to the doctors, the injection marks were visible on various parts of Halima's body. Halima Bibi hailed from Pabi in the Nowshera district.

Hospital Director Dr. Zafar Afridi said that an investigative committee has been constituted to gather further information regarding the incident.

Related Topics

Dead Nowshera Afridi From

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council launches &#039;Summer Team Ga ..

Dubai Sports Council launches &#039;Summer Team Games Tournament&#039;

14 minutes ago
 Third Islamic Treasury Sukuk auction achieves exce ..

Third Islamic Treasury Sukuk auction achieves exceptional results

14 minutes ago
 COP28 affirms Arab role in tackling climate change ..

COP28 affirms Arab role in tackling climate change: Expert

1 hour ago
 Pakistan will not surrender radicalization, extrem ..

Pakistan will not surrender radicalization, extremism: Caretaker PM

1 hour ago
 UAE President issues law on Abu Dhabi&#039;s punit ..

UAE President issues law on Abu Dhabi&#039;s punitive, correctional establishmen ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs launches social initiative for labor ..

Dubai Customs launches social initiative for laborers

2 hours ago
GCC revealed as top export and re-export market fo ..

GCC revealed as top export and re-export market for Dubai Chamber of Commerce me ..

2 hours ago
 Caretaker govt, IMF discuss strategy to mitigate c ..

Caretaker govt, IMF discuss strategy to mitigate circular debt in gas sector

2 hours ago
 Geostrategic collaboration Exploring the Pak-China ..

Geostrategic collaboration Exploring the Pak-China-Iran Nexus.Trilateral command ..

3 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah leads UAE delegation to So ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah leads UAE delegation to South Africa for 15th BRICS Summ ..

3 hours ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi participates in cardiovascular stu ..

Sultan AlNeyadi participates in cardiovascular study to examine cardiorespirator ..

3 hours ago
 SC takes up Imran Khan's appeal against IHC order ..

SC takes up Imran Khan's appeal against IHC order in Thoshakhana case

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan