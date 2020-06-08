UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 09:50 PM

Endowment fund to be established for artist community: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labor and Culture, Shoukat Yousafzai Monday said that government was not oblivious of the problems of artist community and an endowment fund would be established for their facilitation.

He expressed these view while talking to a delegation of artists including famous Pashto actors, Shahid Khan, Arbaz Khan, Asif Khan and owner of Naz and Arshad Cinema. The minister said that endowment fund would not only help artists facing financial problems but it would facilitate them in getting best healthcare facilities.

He said that artists could help portraying image of KP in the world besides promoting its culture and traditions. He also urged artists fraternity to aware world about traditions, culture and tourism potential of KP.

The delegation informed the minster about their problems urging him to take steps for opening to film industry. Minister assured visiting delegation his cooperation and resolution of their problems. He also assured them facilities in Nishtar Hall to hold cultural programmes.

