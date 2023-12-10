Endowment fund trust has sponsored for cash prizes for children : Sobia Ali

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) Endowment fund trust (EFT) has also sponsored for Shah Latif festival for children.

The Deputy Director (DD) of Besant Hall cultural centre Sobia Ali Shaikh informed here Sunday, "EFT is co-sponsor in cash prizes to be given to the children who have participated in the programme.

"

She said, "Purpose of this cooperation is to motivate the abilities of talented children and to encourage them to involve in such activities in future."