Endurance test for recruitment in police today

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :The candidates who have passed physical measurement test for recruitment in police will appear in endurance test from February 15 to 18.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said the candidates who applied for recruitment in Punjab Police, Patrolling Police (PHP) and Special Protection Unit (SPU), if have passed physical measurement test, then they will have to appear in endurance test from February 15 to 18.

The schedule has also been posted at the official website of the Police Department. He said that the candidates appearing in test will follow corona related SOPs.