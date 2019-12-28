Enemies' conspiracies against Pak-China ties not to succeed: Governor

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Saturday that those hatching conspiracies against Pakistan-China relations would never succeed as both the countries had rock-solid friendship

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) : Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Saturday that those hatching conspiracies against Pakistan-China relations would never succeed as both the countries had rock-solid friendship.

Addressing a seminar on 'Friends of Silk Route', organised by Pakistan-China Institute at a local hotel here, he said that China had always sided with Pakistan on the Kashmir issue and at all forums including the FATF (Financial Action Task Force). Pakistan Army's sacrifices in the war against terrorism are unprecedented, the governor said adding "We have always talked of peace; however Kashmir issue would have to be resolved not tomorrow but today and in accordance with the United Nations resolutions." Pakistan-China Institute Chairman Senator Mushahid Hussain, Chinese Consul General in Lahore Long Dingbin, Russia's Honorary Consul General Habib Ahmed, senior journalist Arif Nizami, Punjab board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) Sardar Ilyas Tanvir, Pakistan-China Institute Director Mustafa Haider and others were also present.

Ch Mohammad Sarwar said that Pakistan and China friendship was not because of any government but of historic relations between the people of the two countries. Since assuming office of the prime minister, Imran Khan visited China thrice, he added.

"Undoubtedly, CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) is a great example of Pak-China friendship as it is ensuring development of Pakistan and creating vast employment opportunities.

"Under CPEC, 1,544-kilometre-long roads have so far been constructed and another 1,456-km-long roads are under construction, while 5,320 megawatts of electricity has been added to the system. Similarly, nine Special Economic Zones have been established and both the countries have also signed CPEC Phase-II," he added.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed said that eight seminars had so far been organised by Pakistan-China Institute in various cities of Pakistan. He said, "CPEC is not all about roads and other developmental projects but to strengthen ties between the two countries. CPEC is a project of 'One Belt, One Road Initiative' involving more than 170 countries. Due to CPEC, 75,000 individuals in Pakistan have acquired jobs and 20 billion Dollars investment is also being made." He said that China had sided with Pakistan at the time when no one was ready to invest in Pakistan.

Chinese Consul General Long Dingbin said, "Pakistan is our best friend and we will move ahead shoulder-to-shoulder with Pakistan. We have supported each other in all kinds of international scenarios and the enemy cannot dent our friendship." Under CPEC, he said, historic economic development and employment opportunities had been created in Pakistan during the last six years. Chinese companies had paid $300 million as tax in Pakistan and provided jobs to thousands of Pakistanis, he added.