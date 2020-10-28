UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Enemies Hatching Conspiracies To Create Chaos In Country: Tahir Ashrafi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 07:25 PM

Enemies hatching conspiracies to create chaos in country: Tahir Ashrafi

Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony, Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Wednesday said that enemies are machinating and hatching conspiracies to weaken and destabilize the country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony, Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Wednesday said that enemies are machinating and hatching conspiracies to weaken and destabilize the country.

Addressing a press conference along with Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Kamran Bangash, he said that innocent students of seminary were targeted in Peshawar blast.

He said enemies of the country want to disrupt existing peace and law and order situation in Pakistan through such cowardly acts of terrorism.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said that such elements of Pakistan and islam would not succeed in their nefarious designs and stressed forging unity among ranks to fight anti-state elements.

He said India was funding banned outfits to fan sectarian violence and wanted to start chaos like situation in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamran Bangash said that Pakistan's stance against terrorism was very much clear.

"We will leave no stone unturned to place perpetrators of terror incident behind bars", he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Peshawar Prime Minister Chief Minister Sectarian Violence Law And Order Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Ajman University ranks 1st for international stude ..

29 minutes ago

UAE Armed Forces, ICA sign MoU

29 minutes ago

Drug trafficker arrested, liquor seized

4 minutes ago

Gasly stays at AlphaTauri for next season

4 minutes ago

Wearing face-mask made mandatory at public places ..

4 minutes ago

IMF, Jordan Reach Agreement on Economic Reform Pro ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.