'Enemies Loathe Peace, Stability In Pakistan': Sarwar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 21, 2022 | 11:01 PM

'Enemies loathe peace, stability in Pakistan': Sarwar

Governor of Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Friday said that enemies of Pakistan disliked peace and stability in in the country and the nations must unite to thwart the evil designs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :

Addressing a convocation at a private university here, he said the 220 million Pakistanis and the armed forces stood united against the terrorists and would defeat their evils designs with force.

He said patriotism was a noble virtue which helped defeat all enemies, adding that all must follow principles of truth and dedication to the cause of the country.

Underlining the importance of service to humanity, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said history remembered those who served humanity, and not those who flaunted riches.

Sarwar said developed societies had achieved greatness on strong educational, technical and moral grounds, and a good life was led by holding the hand of the helpless, weak and needy.

"I want you to follow the principles of truth, character, love and patriotism. Pakistan belongs to all of us. We all have to play our part in serving humanity and strengthening the nation", he urged the students.

The Governor Punjab said the students who had acquired knowledge and skills in various fields were the leaders of the nation and their academic achievements demanded that they should play their full role in the development of the beloved homeland and in every field.

He said, "Wherever you go, do justice to your positions and when you do so no power of the world will be able to stop you from moving forward in life." Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar awarded gold medals to 450 students and silver medals to 227 students during the convocation. He congratulated the successful students and their teachers.

Talking to the media men, the Governor said the present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was pursuing a policy of making Pakistan prosper, strong and peaceful as per the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal. He expressed the hope that Pakistan would get rid of terrorists and their facilitators.

To a question, he said, "I have appointed all the vice chancellors on merit. We have rid all institutions including universities of political interference as political interference in the institutions causes irreparable damage to the institutions," adding the government was committed to strengthen and consolidate the institutions in Pakistan for which all resources would be utilized.

More Stories From Pakistan

