UrduPoint.com

Enemies Of Country Wanted To Sabotage Peace: Senator Samina Zehri

Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2022 | 09:04 PM

Enemies of country wanted to sabotage peace: Senator Samina Zehri

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri has said that a vicious attempt is being made to destabilize the law and order situation in Pakistan which would not be allowed under any circumstances

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri has said that a vicious attempt is being made to destabilize the law and order situation in Pakistan which would not be allowed under any circumstances.

In a statement on Friday, she said steps are being taken to make the security arrangements more effective adding that the enemies of the country wanted to destabilize the peace in order to achieve their nefarious aims but the law and order situation in Pakistan would not be compromised.

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri expressed here deep sorrow, grief over the loss of precious lives in the suicide blast in Peshawar and bomb blast in Quetta.

She said that anti-national elements were once again conspiring to destabilize the law and order situation in the country under a well thought out plan to take advantage of the situation and pursue their nefarious aims.

The Senator further said that the defeated elements were unsuccessful in their attempts to destabilize the country saying that they carry out heinous acts to achieve their goals but thank God the whole nation, Pak forces and other security forces have always thwarted the nefarious intentions of the anti-national elements.

The security forces are plying their vital role to eliminate terrorism from the country for maintaining durable peace in the areas, she added.

She prayed for the people who were martyred and injured in the suicide attack in Peshawar and bomb blast in Quetta. "We all have a national duty to do our part for the betterment of law and order and protection of the homeland and to convince the enemies that the Pakistani nation is united and on one platform against terrorism and such cowardly acts of terrorism cannot harm our Nationalism", she concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Suicide Attack Peshawar Quetta Bomb Blast Law And Order Suicide God All From

Recent Stories

Prime Minister , Ijaz-ul-Haq discuss overall polit ..

Prime Minister , Ijaz-ul-Haq discuss overall political situation

16 seconds ago
 US Supreme Court reinstates death penalty for Bost ..

US Supreme Court reinstates death penalty for Boston bomber

17 seconds ago
 Scholz Discusses Ukraine, Peace Talks with Putin - ..

Scholz Discusses Ukraine, Peace Talks with Putin - Government

19 seconds ago
 Deconfliction Line With Russia at US EUCOM Used On ..

Deconfliction Line With Russia at US EUCOM Used Only in Past Couple of Days - Of ..

20 seconds ago
 Prime Minister welcomes Australian cricket team to ..

Prime Minister welcomes Australian cricket team to Pakistan after 24 years

3 minutes ago
 Pak batters dominate on day one

Pak batters dominate on day one

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>