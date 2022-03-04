Enemies of country wanted to sabotage peace: Senator Samina Zehri

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri has said that a vicious attempt is being made to destabilize the law and order situation in Pakistan which would not be allowed under any circumstances

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri has said that a vicious attempt is being made to destabilize the law and order situation in Pakistan which would not be allowed under any circumstances.

In a statement on Friday, she said steps are being taken to make the security arrangements more effective adding that the enemies of the country wanted to destabilize the peace in order to achieve their nefarious aims but the law and order situation in Pakistan would not be compromised.

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri expressed here deep sorrow, grief over the loss of precious lives in the suicide blast in Peshawar and bomb blast in Quetta.

She said that anti-national elements were once again conspiring to destabilize the law and order situation in the country under a well thought out plan to take advantage of the situation and pursue their nefarious aims.

The Senator further said that the defeated elements were unsuccessful in their attempts to destabilize the country saying that they carry out heinous acts to achieve their goals but thank God the whole nation, Pak forces and other security forces have always thwarted the nefarious intentions of the anti-national elements.

The security forces are plying their vital role to eliminate terrorism from the country for maintaining durable peace in the areas, she added.

She prayed for the people who were martyred and injured in the suicide attack in Peshawar and bomb blast in Quetta. "We all have a national duty to do our part for the betterment of law and order and protection of the homeland and to convince the enemies that the Pakistani nation is united and on one platform against terrorism and such cowardly acts of terrorism cannot harm our Nationalism", she concluded.