UrduPoint.com

Enemies Of Pakistan Creating Problems In Successful Completion Of CPEC: Ahsan Iqbal

Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2022 | 12:11 AM

Enemies of Pakistan creating problems in successful completion of CPEC: Ahsan Iqbal

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday said the enemies of the country wanted to destabilise the country as they were creating problems in the way of successful completion of game changer project China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday said the enemies of the country wanted to destabilise the country as they were creating problems in the way of successful completion of game changer project China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Pakistan would make ensure to provide complete security to the CPEC project, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz last government had identified nine economic zonz but unfortunately the previous government of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-iNsaf did not paid any attention on this game changer project, adding where the PML-N had left the ML-1 project it was still there.

The minister said the PTI carried negative propaganda so those governments had such type of agendas they could not make progress, adding PTI did not own the CPEC project.

He said Islamabad Metro Bus project was started with worth of $16 billion during previous government of the PML-N and it was big failure of the PTI which did not functional this project during its 4 years government tenure, adding it was the PML-N led government which functional Islamabad Metro bus during 10 days.

Replying to a question, he said Pakistan would inform to China about moving forward of the CPEC and would improve the coordination with China in this regard.

To another question about Balochistan, he said peace and development were linked with each other and the incumbent government would open new ways of development in the province and uplift living standards of those people who were living their lives below the poverty line at there through Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Ahsan Iqbal Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz China Metro CPEC Progress Muslim Government Billion

Recent Stories

One died, two hurt in car, tractor accident

One died, two hurt in car, tractor accident

29 seconds ago
 Delimitation in IIoJK, a deep-rooted conspiracy to ..

Delimitation in IIoJK, a deep-rooted conspiracy to turn Muslim majority into a m ..

31 seconds ago
 FIA withdrawing appeal against section 20 of PECA ..

FIA withdrawing appeal against section 20 of PECA 2016 immediately: Spokesperson ..

32 seconds ago
 Lula Announces Candidacy for President of Brazil

Lula Announces Candidacy for President of Brazil

37 seconds ago
 JUI-F decides to launch mass contact campaign for ..

JUI-F decides to launch mass contact campaign for sanctity of Masjid-e-Nabvi

22 minutes ago
 22 criminals held, contraband seized

22 criminals held, contraband seized

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.