UrduPoint.com

Enemies Of Pakistan Do Not Want To See It Developed, Prosperous: Mazari

Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Enemies of Pakistan do not want to see it developed, prosperous: Mazari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari on Tuesday said the enemies of Pakistan did not want to see it as developed and prosperous country.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the previous governments' rulers had bent their knees before the international powers because they just protected their personal interests rather than the national.

The minister said the prime minister had highlighted issue of Islamophobia at international level in an effective manner and that's why the international community had acknowledged and considered it an issue of the Islamic world.

Replying to a question, she said the opposition would face defeat on the matter ofno-trust motion against the government.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) chief Moulana Fazlur Rehman wanted to de-rail the whole system to get his personal interests, she added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister World Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Anti-harassment committees set up in 17 department ..

Anti-harassment committees set up in 17 departments of Balochistan: Dr Buledi

49 minutes ago
 Eriksen returns to Danish squad after cardiac arre ..

Eriksen returns to Danish squad after cardiac arrest

1 hour ago
 Punjab to get benefits from Malaysian experts on m ..

Punjab to get benefits from Malaysian experts on midwifery, nursing: Dr Yasmin R ..

1 hour ago
 Over 160 kg hashish seized, six drug traffickers a ..

Over 160 kg hashish seized, six drug traffickers arrested

1 hour ago
 Over 1600 kg hashish seized, six drug traffickers ..

Over 1600 kg hashish seized, six drug traffickers arrested

1 hour ago
 Water meters to reduce rapidly declining water tab ..

Water meters to reduce rapidly declining water table in Lahore: SACM

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>