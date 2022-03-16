Enemies of Pakistan do not want to see it developed, prosperous: Mazari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari on Tuesday said the enemies of Pakistan did not want to see it as developed and prosperous country.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the previous governments' rulers had bent their knees before the international powers because they just protected their personal interests rather than the national.

The minister said the prime minister had highlighted issue of Islamophobia at international level in an effective manner and that's why the international community had acknowledged and considered it an issue of the Islamic world.

Replying to a question, she said the opposition would face defeat on the matter ofno-trust motion against the government.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) chief Moulana Fazlur Rehman wanted to de-rail the whole system to get his personal interests, she added.