Enemies to fail in their anti-Pakistan designs: Sheikh Rashid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Tuesday said the enemy countries of India and Israel were in a hybrid warfare against Pakistan, but their all nefarious designs doomed to fail.

The enemies were hatching conspiracies to create misunderstandings between Pakistan and China and create unrest in the region, he said while addressing a press conference.

The minister said, "It would have been better had the Afghan ambassador not gone back. We want that his daughter to be part of the investigations. Whether she want to fight her case or not, but the Pakistani agencies will fully investigate the case," he added.

He said that the investigation into the Afghan ambassador's daughter issue had been completed to a large extent. They knew bout the places visited by her and the vehicles she had was used for travelling. The drivers of all the taxis were ordinary person, who had no previous record of having involved in any criminal activity.

The enemies, however, were trying to give the incident a different angle which had nothing to do with reality, he added.

He said some international powers were against Pak-China friendship. The Dasu bus incident took place right before the scheduled meeting of Joint Coordination Committee of CPEC, while the Afghan envoy's daughter issue arose a day prior to the Afghan peace conference, he added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, had directed the agencies to remain fully alert and keep a vigil on the security situation in the country.

To a question about the situation in Afghanistan, he said it was the neighboring country's internal matter and Pakistan would accept any decision taken by the Afghans themselves.

Pakistan, he said, was moving forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan as all the armed forces and civil institutions were fully ready to cope with any situation.

No one would be allowed to use Pakistan's land against Afghanistan, he added.

The minister said it was his message for the youth, particularly those who were well versant with the electronic media to get ready in the face of ongoing hybrid war, which might be expedited in the days to come.

To a question, he said the Johar Town incident took place just a day before the FATF meeting and likewise, the Afghan ambassador's daughter case surfaced a day before the scheduled Afghan conference. Such incidents seemed to be attempts to covey a wrong impression to the world about Pakistan, he added.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken a clear stand on Kashmir. He was emerging as a leader in the region, and the anti-Pakistan forces could not digest it, he added.

Shiekh Rashid said PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif was not running the election campaign in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) as she was making speeches against Imran Khan.

The party had making a hue and cry about the rigging , which meant that it had admitted its defeat in AJK election before the polling day, he said. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was going to win the AJK elections, he added.

He said Maryam Nawaz had been announcing about the end of PTI government since last December. If she had the courage then she could hold a sit-in in Islamabad after losing the AJK polls, he added.

The PML-N government had ruined the country financially and now its economy was back on the path to progress, he added.

He said after the Eid holidays, the Diplomatic Enclave would be made a special security zone.

The minister said all the borders of Pakistan were safe and 90 percent fencing work along the Afghan border had been completed.

Show cause notices had been issued to the officers involved in fake identity cards case while seven others were behind the bars, he added.