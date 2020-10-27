UrduPoint.com
'Enemies Want To Spoil Pak Peace Efforts For Stability In Afghanistan': Ashrafi

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 10:25 PM

The elements involved in condemnable and sorrowful Peshawar seminary blast wanted to sabotage peace efforts of Pakistan in Afghanistan, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council, Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ):The elements involved in condemnable and sorrowful Peshawar seminary blast wanted to sabotage peace efforts of Pakistan in Afghanistan, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council, Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said on Tuesday.

Talking to visiting delegates of different religious schools of thought, he said that Pakistani people and forces had foiled bids of the enemies.

Ashrafi stated that Indian secret agencies had been involved in hatching conspiracies to make anarchy and chaos in Pakistan and India had been found in fanning sectarian violence in the country.

India had been involved in patronising world terrorists Organizations, which were being found accomplice in terrorism activities in Pakistan and other Muslim countries, said Ashrafi.

Indian secret agency has been accomplice in fanning propaganda against Pakistan Force and making sectarian and ethnic violence in the country.

Indian lobbies were making propaganda to ignite sectarianism violence in Pakistan to make anarchy and instability in the country, he said in a press release.

Indian lobbies are making propaganda through social media websites in Pakistan to heighten sectarian anarchy and chaos.

India wanted to spoil Pakistan's peace efforts in Afghanistan and now Indian secret agency disbursing million of rupees among the terrorists Organizations to heighten terrorism activities in Pakistan, said Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi.

Meanwhile Ashrafi also held meeting with a delegation of National Reconciliation Council and commenting on the issue of sacrilegious caricatures in France stated that French President Emmanuel Macron through his blasphemous action sowed differences among faithfuls of different religions.

Foreign Office with assistance of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) was devising unanimous stance in this regard, Ashrafi said.

He also added that any bid to associate teachings of Islam with terrorism would not be tolerated.

Islam condemned extremism and terrorism in any form, he added.

Prophet Mohammed (S.A.W) exalted as Rehmatul Al-Alameen for the entire universe and on account of freedom of expression, anyone will not be allowed to desecrate the sanctities of Islam.

