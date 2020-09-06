ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday while recollecting his memories of 1965 war, said on that occasion, the whole Pakistani nation had stood resolutely as one against enemy.

The prime minister tweeted, "No enemy can defeat a nation so united in purpose". He further stressed that such a spirit was needed today to make Jinnah's Pakistan.

The prime minister used his twitter handle to reflect on the occasion as the whole nation was observing the Defence Day to pay homage to 1965 war heroes who laid down their lives and the war veterans who valiantly defended the country during 1965 war.

"As we pay homage to our war heroes today, I still recall, as a 13 yr (years) old, the 1965 war vividly. Can never forget the unity when nation stood resolutely as one against the enemy. No enemy can defeat a nation so united in purpose. It's this spirit we need today to make Jinnah's Pak," he tweeted.